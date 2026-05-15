Softball Postseason opens on Monday

Fifth District Tournament begins Monday at Cadiz
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The 2026 Lady Rocket softball team includes (front from left) Fiona Louden, Isabel Geary, Blakelee Gardner, Mela Penn, Lilly Cappello, Addie Nelson, Karlee Jent, Brooklyn Lovell, London McCord, (back) coach Shawn Holeman, Caroline Martin, Georgia Holeman, Elliot Evans, Anna Boone, Andrea Federico, Elle McDaniel, Brenna Kemmer, Brodi Rich, head coach Chris Evans, coach Stephanie Galusha. The Lady Rockets are led by four-year seniors Federico, Boone, Evans, McDaniel and Holeman. The team has already matched its win total from last year just one month into the new season. Playing in the toughest district in west Kentucky, the Lady Rockets hope to get back to the regional tournament this year. Its last district championship came when this year’s seniors were just freshmen.
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