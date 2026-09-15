CRH has plenty of vegetables remaining

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Cumberland River Homes'S VEGGETABLE STAND is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays.
Delivery orders should be emailed to jwring@crh111.org. Orders should be placed early to help ensure same-day delivery. Customers may also email questions about products or delivery areas.
Donations to support Cumberland River Homes may be made at www.cumberlandriverhomes.org or mailed to Cumberland River Homes, 111 N. Hayden Ave., Salem, KY 42078. Supporters may also help by following the organization on Facebook and sharing its posts.
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