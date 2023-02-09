Check out the changes coming for trash

Marion native prosecuting watched case in S.C. A Marion native is playing a key prosecutorial role in the high-profile Alex Murdaugh murder trial in South Carolina. The criminal case is...

Area Death Betty J. Jones, 78, of Marion died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010 at Crittenden County Health and Rehab. Visitation is Wednesday evening at Gilbert ...

Buntin conducts consignment auction Farm Equipment Consignment Auction Saturday, April 27 • 9 a.m. Location: 4736 St. Rt. 297, Marion, KY – Behind Buntin Trailer Sa...

Board of Ed meeting moved tonight Tonight’s special meeting of the Crittenden County Board of Education is moved to the central office due to a conflict at Rocket Arena. The ...