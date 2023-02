Accident on U.S. 60 closes highway, Air Evac called Update2: The crash resulted in two deaths. The deceased were the drivers of each vehicle involved in the crash. There were no passengers in ...

Courthouse open tonight for shelter With the weather being potentially uncertain tonight, Crittenden County Emergency Management is going to have the courthouse open overnight ...

What's News This Week in Your Community In this week’s full edition of The Crittenden Press get an update on Marion’s water crisis, plus details on these other topics: •Pay for Mar...

Chinese artist's work topic of Fireside Chat Click Image to Enlarge Fohs Hall Community Arts Foundation is hosting its annual Fireside Chat Feb. 21. Presenter Kathleen Guess will introd...