Road sign theft can be costly

Crittenden County leaders want to remind citizens that anyone caught with stolen traffic signs could face up to $1,000 in fines, plus court fees.
Crittenden County Fiscal Court last week discussed the recurring problem of stolen road signs. Taking signs from their posted location can lead to serious consequences. The person taking the sign can face criminal charges. In cases where someone is injured or killed as a result of a missing stop sign or other traffic indicator, there could be even greater consequences.
Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said the problem has become a real public safety issue.
Magistrates say they’re serious about this matter and so is County Attorney Bart Frazer.
If you know of someone who is illegally in possession of a street sign or responsible for taking one from its original location, call (270) 965-3500. You may also remain anonymous.