Community Arts Foundation upcoming events

Community Arts Foundation will host a series of upcoming events, mostly at historic Fohs Hall in Marion.
The group’s late winter and spring calendar includes a Fireside Chat at the Woman’s Club of Marion at 7 p.m., on Feb. 21.
There will be a celebration of Women and Girls to mark National Women in History Month. This program will be from 10 a.m., until 2 p.m., on March 18 at Fohs Hall. See more about this program in the full edition of The Crittenden Press.
The annual youth play will be at 7 p.m., April 28-29 and May 5-6 at Fohs Hall. While admission is free for these events, tickets will be required in order to control seating and capacity of the building. Each performance of the play will begin at 7 p.m.
For information about these or other local activities go online to Community Arts Foundation’s Facebook page.