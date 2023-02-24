Mac's has plan for tax refund

Area Death Frances Kay Kimbrell, 69, of Marion died Saturday at Shawnee Rose Nursing Home in Eldorado, Ill. Graveside services are at 10 a.m., Frida...

Special City Council meeting Monday Marion City Council will meet in special session at 5pm Monday to discuss its proposed pay raise for Marion policemen. Also, the City of Ma...

GOP to elect new chairperson Thursday Crittenden County Republican Party will be electing a new chairperson this week. At a meeting of GOP leaders late last month, the resignati...

Job Corps Center has job openings Click Image to Enlarge The Earle C. Clements Job Corps Center now has a $15 minimum wage. The Union County center is seeking employees at a ...