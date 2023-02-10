Accident on U.S. 60 closes highway, Air Evac called

Update2: The crash resulted in two deaths. The deceased were the drivers of each vehicle involved in the crash. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Update: The Crittenden County coroner was called to the scene, and Kentucky State Police have responded to the site.
Crittenden County Sheriff's Department, Crittenden County Rescue and Crittenden EMS are en route to the of an accident on U.S. 60 West. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m.
Both lanes of traffic are closed near the scene, which is about 7 miles from Marion between Summers Mine and View roads.
Air Evac has been requested to transport. At least two patients are reportedly involved in the accident.