Buntin conducts consignment auction Farm Equipment Consignment Auction Saturday, April 27 • 9 a.m. Location: 4736 St. Rt. 297, Marion, KY – Behind Buntin Trailer Sa...

Who will be picking up your trash this spring? Crittenden County has two bids for residential and commercial garbage collection and it will soon who gets the countywide contract for the n...

Wintry mix likely headed this way Crittenden road crews were out today spraying pre-treatment brine. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Snow and Ice Team i...

Schools move to battle vapes, weapons This week's full version of The Crittenden Press has a report from the school board meeting earlier this week where members made a move ...