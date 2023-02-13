Bridge issue on KY 135 closes highway

Due to a bridge safety concern, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has closed a section of KY 135 (Carrsville Road) immediately north of the Hampton community in Livingston County.
The road is closed at Bayou Creek Branch Bridge near Kenny Hardin Road and between KY 838 and Maxfield Road.
During a routine inspection of the Bayou Creek Branch Bridge, a KYTC inspector found a void beneath the roadway at the end of the bridge structure. The KYTC District 1 Bridge Crew has been sent to the site to evaluate the hole and develop a repair plan. The bridge could be closed for several days, depending on what engineers find as they dig into the site.
There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via KY 1608/Maxfield Road, KY 763, and U.S. 60. Local access will be maintained on each side of the bridge for property owners and school bus traffic.