Lady Rockets seek 7th district title

|2022-2023 Crittenden County Lady Rockets
Tonight's title game of the Fifth District Tournament will be the fourth meeting this season between the Crittenden County Lady Rockets and Livingston Central Lady Cardinals.
Crittenden is gunning for its seventh Fifth District Championship in school history and Coach Shannon Hodge's fifth since 2011.
Tipoff is at 6 p.m., at Livingston Central.
The Lady Rockets (22-5) outscored the Lady Cards (12-17) 176-94 in their three previous meetings this season, including the Class A Regional Championship game in January.
Livingston will be short-staffed, playing without freshman guard Hadley Hargrove who is out for medical reasons.
The Lady Cardinals beat Trigg 42-26 and Crittenden defeated Lyon County 70-49 earlier this week to get to the district championship tilt.
Tickets are available via TicketLeap at https://lchs.ticketleap.com/5th-district-tournament--girls-championship.
|Click Image to Enlarge