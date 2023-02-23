Lady Rockets seek 7th district title

Area Death Frances Kay Kimbrell, 69, of Marion died Saturday at Shawnee Rose Nursing Home in Eldorado, Ill. Graveside services are at 10 a.m., Frida...

County roads remain affected by flooding The following Crittenden County roads remain affected by last week's heavy rainfall: Providence Road, Enon Church Road and Cool Springs ...

Special City Council meeting Monday Marion City Council will meet in special session at 5pm Monday to discuss its proposed pay raise for Marion policemen. Also, the City of Ma...

What's News This Week in Your Community In this week’s full edition of The Crittenden Press get an update on Marion’s water crisis, plus details on these other topics: •Pay for Mar...