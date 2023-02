Marion native prosecuting watched case in S.C. A Marion native is playing a key prosecutorial role in the high-profile Alex Murdaugh murder trial in South Carolina. The criminal case is...

Buntin conducts consignment auction Farm Equipment Consignment Auction Saturday, April 27 • 9 a.m. Location: 4736 St. Rt. 297, Marion, KY – Behind Buntin Trailer Sa...

Board of Ed meeting moved tonight Tonight’s special meeting of the Crittenden County Board of Education is moved to the central office due to a conflict at Rocket Arena. The ...

No school Friday, games moved to Lyon County Classes at Crittenden County Schools are canceled again for Friday, Feb. 3 and students will be attending on President's Day later this ...