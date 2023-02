Accident on U.S. 60 closes highway, Air Evac called Update2: The crash resulted in two deaths. The deceased were the drivers of each vehicle involved in the crash. There were no passengers in ...

Courthouse open tonight for shelter With the weather being potentially uncertain tonight, Crittenden County Emergency Management is going to have the courthouse open overnight ...

Bridge issue on KY 135 closes highway Due to a bridge safety concern, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has closed a section of KY 135 (Carrsville Road) immediately north of...

Tax preparation services available Click Image to Enlarge Looking for someone to prepare your taxes? Crissy Vineyard has 15 years experience and offers services to Crittenden ...