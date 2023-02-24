Storm sirens on the blink for now

There are 10 sirens across the county and one in the city. The city alarm is the only one capable of functioning properly at this time. The county sirens are strategically placed on Wilson Hill, at the county road department, Crayne, Frances, Mott City, Shady Grove, Midway, Mattoon, Sheridan and Tolu.
The problem was discovered recently during a routine test of the system. E-911 Director Kellye Dalton said a recent system upgrade for hardware and software in the dispatch center could be to blame for the situation. She said efforts are being made now to solve the problem, but it’s unclear how long that might take.