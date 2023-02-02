No school Friday, games moved to Lyon County

Classes at Crittenden County Schools are canceled again for Friday, Feb. 3 and students will be attending on President's Day later this month to make up for some of the time missed this week.
The CCHS basketball triple-header scheduled for Rocket Arena Friday night will be moved to Lyon County.
The school district issued a notice about Friday's closing at 4:30pm today. It read as follows:
"There are still many ice-covered secondary roads in our county making travel for buses, student drivers and staff too dangerous. Because of this, and the expected refreeze overnight, we will have a non-school day on Friday, Feb. 3. This day will not have to be made up at the end of the year. We appreciate our students' diligence in completing NTI work the past three days, and we look forward to seeing everyone back on Monday. Also, the previously scheduled out of school date for Monday, Feb. 20, will now be an in-school day for students. After this unexpected time out of school due to weather, we feel it's important to capture this day for in-person learning."
The basketball game, Crittenden's boys' and girls' final Fifth District games of the season, will have to be played at Eddyville due to icy conditions in the CCHS parking lot and roads in the county. At Lyon County, there will be a JV girls' game at 5:30pm followed by the girls' varsity matchup and the boys' varsity game. Lyon will be in school on Friday.
Earlier this afternoon, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 announced that its crews have been focused on interstates, expressways and main routes this week in an effort to keep access open for emergency service facilities. The focus is shifting now to rural and secondary routes. Road conditions have improved over the course of the day, but icy spots remain. Motorists should use caution and adjust driving behavior if traveling. While temperatures reached the mid 30s today, any precipitation that didn't melt away will refreeze.