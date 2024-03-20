Buntin accepting items for spring consignment

What? A diamond ring on a tine! Whitetail deer shed their antlers in the late winter and regrow them over summer. In this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press, f...

Weight reduction on Main Lake bridge Inspectors this week have lowered the weight limit for a bridge at the east end of Main Lake Road in rural, southern Crittenden County. The ...

Motor Coach drivers needed Click Image to Enlarge Drivers are needed for West Tennessee Motor Coach. The locally-owned company pays $250 per day and offers per diem an...

Marion Baptist plans egg hunt at park Click Image to Enlarge Marion Baptist Church is hosting its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 30. Egg hunts will be divided among age ...