Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Buntin accepting items for spring consignment

It's spring consignment time at Buntin Auction Service in Sheridan.

Auctioneer Curt Buntin is accepting consignments for his spring farm machinery and tool auction.

The sale will take place at 9 a.m., April 6.

Contact Buntin about your consignment at (270) 704-0726.
