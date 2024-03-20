YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Buntin accepting items for spring consignment
Click Image to Enlarge
It's spring consignment time at Buntin Auction Service in Sheridan.
Auctioneer Curt Buntin is accepting consignments for his spring farm machinery and tool auction.
The sale will take place at 9 a.m., April 6.
Contact Buntin about your consignment at (270) 704-0726.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
3/20/2024 10:50:00 AM
