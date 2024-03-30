YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
HOME
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Crittenden Schools hiring bus drivers
Click Image to Enlarge
The Crittenden County Board of Education his hiring bus drivers.
Transportation positions pay $16.15 per hour, and there are benefits for full-time employees.
If interested, contact the district at (270) 965-3866 or visit
www.crittenden.kyschools.us
.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
3/30/2024 05:00:00 AM
Older Post
Home