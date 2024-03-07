Waste Tire Disposal Days

Crittenden County will be accepting waste tires on three straight days beginning Thursday.
Tire collection will be at the County Road Department next to the County Convenience Center.
Drop off is from 8 a.m., to 3:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m., to noon on Saturday.
Any Kentucky resident is eligible to participate in this program with the exception of tire retailers, scrap or salvage yards and recycling facilities.
