Marion native seeks staircase record

Marion native Jim Wigginton, of Van Buren Township, Mich., climbed the stairs in Columbia Center Tower in Seattle on Sunday, the tallest building in Washington, as part of his goal to set a record for climbing staircases in the tallest building of every state.
His mission is to raise awareness and contributions for Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled veterans and first responders. In the last 17 years, Folds of Honor has provided over 53,000 scholarships. He is also raising awareness for the Punya Thyroid Cancer Foundation at the University of Michigan, named for his late wife.
Wigginton, a CCHS graduate, climbed 69 floors in 21 minutes last weekend to win first place in his age group.
There are 34 more states and buildings on his quest, but three will be conquered over the next week.