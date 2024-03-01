Chamber planning Eclipse Party in April

Home engulfed by brush fire near Mott City At 12:30pm Monday, multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire just south of Mott City. Early reports are that a brush fire sprea...

Salem responds to failing structures on Main Street In this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press we examine what Salem is doing in response to questions about the structural integri...

Do not let government hide behind texts COMMENTARY By Press Editor Chris Evans Your government is wanting to dismantle the public’s right to know, partly by saying communications i...

McConnell will give up Senate leadership post McConnell Remarks On Last Term As Republican Leader ‘To lead my Republican colleagues has been my highest privilege. But one of life’s most...