Chamber planning Eclipse Party in April

Marion’s proximity to the path of totality is prompting the Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce to plan a viewing party of the April 8 solar eclipse.
President Shanna West hopes the event will create an influx of people and give Marion businesses a showcase opportunity.
“We have a definite geographic advantage being this close to I-69, being on the very edge of totality and being only one of a handful of Kentucky towns even in totality,” West said.
She said geographically, Marion is the easiest and closest route for nearly all Kentuckians to reach the path of totality.
She thinks there are many people interested in seeing the eclipse who will appreciate seeing it in a small town with small-town activities and avoid additional driving to hectic, larger cities.
The chamber plans to have a viewing party from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8 and is offering booth space to organizations looking to offer food or other types of sales. She encourages businesses in the community to have special sales as well to attract visitors.
Booth reservations can be made at https://crittcochamber.ticketleap.com/eclipse/.