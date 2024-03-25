Sheppard has tough call to make

Painting offered in Marion area Does spring have you in the mood for freshening up the house? Local painting services offers free estimate. Call Brad today and get ready fo...

Boil Water Order in Fredonia Boil water order issued for Fredonia after a line was damage near the new solar farm construction on US 641.

Fire destroys garage, damages car, home Marion Fire Department and Crittenden County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a blaze today on East Carlisle Street that destroyed a g...

Methodist church hosts March 28 communion Click Image to Enlarge Marion United Methodist Church is hosting an Easter service Thursday, March 28 to commemorate the lat supper with dis...