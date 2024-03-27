YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Price reduced on Marion home
Click Image to Enlarge
Price has been reduced on a Crittenden County home being sold by Al Starnes, Coldwell Banker.
The 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on 1.15 acres and features 1,403 square feet of living space.
Contact Al Starnes for a showing or for more information.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
3/27/2024 09:24:00 AM
