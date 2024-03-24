Sunday, March 24, 2024

Methodist church hosts March 28 communion

Click Image to Enlarge
Marion United Methodist Church is hosting an Easter service Thursday, March 28 to commemorate the lat supper with disciples before Jesus' crucifixion.

Communion will be served during the come-and-go service. The communion table is everyone and will be served between 5-7 p.m., in the church sanctuary located at 112 S. College St., in Marion.



Posted by at