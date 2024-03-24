Methodist church hosts March 28 communion

Courthouse shrubs, fixtures, etc., will go Sundown coming for courthouse County officials last week okayed a plan to donate shrubbery around the former courthouse to the Phyllis Sykes...

H&R Block offers free eclipse glasses Click Image to Enlarge H&R Block is offering free eclipse viewing glasses. Between March 18 and April 8, three local H&R Block locat...

Boil Water Order in Fredonia Boil water order issued for Fredonia after a line was damage near the new solar farm construction on US 641.

First United is Rocket Foundation sponsor Click Image to Enlarge First United Bank in Marion is giving back to its community. During March, the bank will give $20 to the Rocket Found...