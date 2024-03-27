YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Free eclipse glasses from H&R Block
H&R Block is offering free eclipse viewing glasses.
Between March 18 and April 8, three local H&R Block locations – including Main Street in Marion – will be giving away a limited number of safety glasses.
Stop by and get yours. Available while supplies last.
