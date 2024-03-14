YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Marion Baptist plans egg hunt at park
Marion Baptist Church is hosting its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 30.
Egg hunts will be divided among age groups, with the first hunt beginning at 10 a.m.
All activity will be centered around the soccer fields at Marion City-County Park.
