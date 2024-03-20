Egg hunt March 30 hosted by MBC

Motor Coach drivers needed Click Image to Enlarge Drivers are needed for West Tennessee Motor Coach. The locally-owned company pays $250 per day and offers per diem an...

Church seeks nursery attendant Click Image to Enlarge Marion United Methodist Church is looking for a nursery attendant. Anyone over age 14 can apply. Pay is $10-$15 per h...

Clerk offers March timesaver Click Image to Enlarge March is a busy time in the Crittenden County Clerk's Office. For the convenience individuals who need to renew ...

Courthouse shrubs, fixtures, etc., will go Sundown coming for courthouse County officials last week okayed a plan to donate shrubbery around the former courthouse to the Phyllis Sykes...