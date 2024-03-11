Mapleview Cemetery mowing to begin

REMOVE ITEMS BEFORE CUTTING SEASON
Area residents with loved ones buried at Mapleview Cemetery are being alerted that items on the ground in front of monuments will be removed during mowing season.
By Easter, which is March 31, all figurines, flower vases and other items placed on the grass should be removed in advance of mowing season.
According to the cemetery’s bylaws, only shepherds hooks and concrete benches may be placed on the grass. Any flower arrangements or vases must be placed on monuments or will be removed by mowing contractor.
Mowing expenses at Mapleview Cemetery are $1,700 for each mowing, which is performed every seven to 10 days.