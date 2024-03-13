Local traffic should detour I-24

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has completed a traffic configuration change for westbound traffic in the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge work zone near the 29 mile marker.
Westbound traffic now has two-11 ft. lanes. Eastbound traffic also has two-11 ft. lanes. The work zone will continue to have a 13 ft.-6 in. maximum height restriction and an 8 ft.-6 in. maximum load width restriction for both directions of travel.
Local commuters who travel this section of I-24 are asked to self-detour via U.S. 62 and KY 453 between Calvert City Exit 27 and Grand Rivers Exit 31 to help reduce the likelihood of delays - particularly during peak travel periods.
Due to the narrowed lanes, motorists should use appropriate caution while traveling through this work zone. There are no lane changes in the work zone on the bridge deck.
Additionally, the contractor has extended the length of the work zone 200 ft. to create an equipment and employee staging area in the median at the west end of the bridge.
This work zone continues to include a 55 mile-per-hour speed limit, enhanced enforcement, and doublefines. It includes interactive traffic monitoring with portable message boards that automatically alert motorists when traffic backups develop.
Traffic is expected to remain in this configuration for the remainder of the construction project, with occasional night and weekend lane restrictions to facilitate additional phases of work.
Starting this week, the contractor will add an overhead tarp containment structure to allow cleaning and painting of the steel arch. Additional work continues under the bridge deck.
Spartan Contracting is the prime contractor on this $16,353,000 bridge rehabilitation and maintenance project. The target completion date for all work is December 1, 2024.
The Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge consists of twin tied-arch suspension bridges at I-24 mile point 29.352 at the Marshall-Livingston County Line.
The 2,017 ft. bridge with a 534 ft. main span is also known as the Luther Draffen Bridge. The bridge opened to traffic in 1974. The twin structures carry approximately 30,000 vehicles across the Tennessee River in an average day.
The bridge is at Tennessee River navigation mile point 21.1, about a mile below Kentucky Dam.