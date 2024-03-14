YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, March 14, 2024
What? A diamond ring on a tine!
Whitetail deer shed their antlers in the late winter and regrow them over summer.
In this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press, find out the story behind a deer antler found in a Crittenden County pine forest with a diamond ring attached.
