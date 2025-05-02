Find your deal in the Bird

🛍️ This Week in The Early Bird 🐣
🔗 🐥 See This Week’s Full Early Bird Deals! → Click Here to Browse the Bird!
GET THE BIRD FREE BY Emal | Just Send a Request to EarlyBird@the-press.com and write SUBSCRIBE in subject line.
🔥 HOT DEALS & HAPPENINGS! 🔥
🎉 Yard Sale Season Is Here!
Don’t miss the First-Ever Hwy. 641 Community Yard Sale! 🛒
🗓️ May 9-10 | 🕗 8AM Start
🧺 Norman Rd, Penn Dr, Coleman Rd & Higgins Rd.
Treasure hunters, this is your Super Bowl! 🏆
💥 Deals That Deliver!
🛠️ Home Services
-
Need a new roof? 🏡 Erie Metal Roofs is offering up to 50% OFF + extra 10% for military & first responders!
-
No more climbing ladders! 🍂 Get LeafFilter or LeafGuard with 20% OFF and FREE estimates!
💻 Internet & TV
-
Ditch the dish drama! 📺 DIRECTV and DISH have deals including 3 months of premium channels FREE!
-
EarthLink Fiber is blazing fast with a 💸 $100 gift card when you switch!
📱 Cell Phones
-
Unlimited talk, text & data for just $25/month with Boost Infinite. 📶
-
Consumer Cellular plans starting at $20/month. No contracts. 🙌
🛁 Remodel Ready?
-
🚿 Jacuzzi Bath Remodel is waiving ALL installation costs if you act before June 30!
💖 Feel-Good Features 💖
📬 Fill a Bag. Help Feed Families.
Join the Stamp Out Hunger food drive 🥫
🗓️ Second Saturday in May
Put healthy, non-perishable items near your mailbox 📦 and your letter carrier will take care of the rest!
⛪ Cemetery Donations Needed
Maintain sacred grounds like Tyner Chapel and Old Mt. Zion Cemetery with a kind contribution. 🙏
📝 Have Something to Sell?
For just $7, you can list your items in our classifieds!
💰 20 words = BIG results!
📞 Call 270-965-3191 before 5PM Thursday!
💡 Final Thought
The Early Bird gets the best deals 🐦—and now so do you. Share the love and tell a friend. 📬