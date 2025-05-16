Riverport Authority Opens Office in Eddyville

EDDYVILLE RIVERPORT & INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY Executive Director Amanda Davenport cuts the ceremonial ribbon Tuesday during an open house at the agency’s new office on Dale Street in downtown Eddyville. Joined by board chair Billy Ray Coursey, other board members, Sen. Jason Howell, and Rep. Jim Freeland, Davenport welcomed dozens of guests to celebrate the authority’s expanded presence. ERIDA serves as a critical hub for economic development in western Kentucky, connecting regional businesses to national and international markets through strategic access to river, road, and rail infrastructure.