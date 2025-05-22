Big Decisions Looming in Marion

🚨 Big Decisions Ahead for Marion Water Rates & Taxes
Will your monthly bill go up? City officials are considering increases in water rates and taxes—and the time for final decisions is drawing near. 💧💰
🗞️ Get the full story in this week’s issue of The Crittenden Press — only in the full edition! Stay informed on the issues that hit closest to home.
📬 Never Miss What Matters Most
Stay in the know with one of these easy subscription options:
✅ ePress (Best Value!)
📧 Weekly PDF emailed every Wednesday – Just $32/year
✅ The Press Online
💻 Full digital access + archives since 2008
📅 $5.75/month or $35/year
✅ Traditional Print
📬 Delivered weekly by USPS
📍 $45/year local | $60 KY | $86 out-of-state
👉 Subscribe now so you're never caught off guard by decisions that impact your wallet and your water.
📰 https://crittendenpress.blogspot.com/p/subscribe.htm
📞 270-965-3191 | 📧 information@the-press.com