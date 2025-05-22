Thursday, May 22, 2025

Big Decisions Looming in Marion


🚨 Big Decisions Ahead for Marion Water Rates & Taxes

Will your monthly bill go up? City officials are considering increases in water rates and taxes—and the time for final decisions is drawing near. 💧💰

🗞️ Get the full story in this week’s issue of The Crittenden Press — only in the full edition! Stay informed on the issues that hit closest to home.

