Activity Report | Lyon County Sheriff

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, around 2:10 p.m., SRO Deputy Cory Jessup was investigating several vaping complaints at Lyon County High School when he made contact with a 17-year-old female student who was found in possession of two vape devices — one being a nicotine vape and the other a THC vape, which field-tested positive for marijuana. The student was charged with possession of marijuana, dismissed from school and released to a guardian.
On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, around 6:40 p.m., Deputy Shannon Oliver was dispatched to KY 818 North for a two-vehicle collision. His investigation revealed that a 2025 Ram, driven by Brian K. Porter II, 41, of Paducah, was pulling out of a residential driveway when he failed to see and yield the right-of-way to a 2013 Dodge, driven by Thomas J. Maki, 82, which was traveling south around a curve at the time of the collision. The Porter vehicle collided with the Maki vehicle in the rear driver’s side. No injuries were reported.
On Friday, May 2, 2025, beginning just before 11 a.m., deputies served arrest warrants on the following individuals:
Jeremy Samstad, 42, of Columbia, Mo., was arrested and served with a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant charging him with failure to appear in court. He was also served with a Marshall Circuit Court bench warrant for failure to appear there as well.
Michael Bryant, 28, of Beattyville, was served with a Lee Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with first-degree assault and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Jaron Hamilton, 34, of Richmond, was served with a Madison District Court bench warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.
On Saturday, May 3, 2025, around 1:25 p.m., Sheriff Brent White was dispatched along with Kuttawa Fire Department and Lyon County EMS to a single-vehicle injury collision in the Suwanee community. His investigation revealed that a 2020 Toyota 4Runner, driven by Chanin M. Hiland, 54, of Kuttawa, pulled off the right shoulder of U.S. 62 into a parking lot to secure a door that was ajar. During the incident, the driver exited the vehicle, which was not in park. The vehicle began rolling and collided with a parked boat and trailer before continuing forward. The driver attempted to re-enter the moving vehicle but was unsuccessful. The vehicle rolled over her legs, causing injury to her lower legs and feet. It continued rolling and struck an exterior wall of Poplar Creek Lodge, causing significant structural damage. The driver refused medical transport to a hospital.