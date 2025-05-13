YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Homestead sells Perry property Saturday
Homestead Realty will sell real estate belonging to the late Don Perry Saturday, May 17 beginning at 11 a.m.
Contents will be auctioned the same day by Buntin Auction Services.
Real estate is located at 131 Joyce Rd., Marion.
