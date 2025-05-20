Sheriff's Activity Report

- On Sunday, May 11, 2025, around 2:47pm, Sheriff Brent White responded to a domestic dispute complaint which occurred on Gum Street in Kuttawa. His investigation revealed two adults got into a verbal argument which turned physical when it is alleged the offender, identified as Seth A. Slayton (22) of Paducah assaulted a female who was in possession of an infant baby at the time. The female who had obvious injuries to her head and neck was reportedly subjected to multiple assaults by Slayton. After the offender departed the scene, the female got the infant to safety by way of a family member and then fled to the Courthouse to seek assistance from law enforcement.
While the victim was inside the courthouse reporting the matter to law enforcement, the Eddyville Police Department Chief observed Slayton circling the courthouse in his vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted by Chief Jordan Parrish and Deputy David Carroll. Slayton was detained and transported to the Sheriff’s Office where he was later charged with the following offenses: Strangulation-1st Degree (domestic violence related), Assault-4th Degree (domestic violence) minor injury, and Terroristic Threatening-3rd Degree. Slayton was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center where he remains on a $50,000 cash bond. The investigation is continuing.
- On Monday, May 12, 2025, around 2:36pm, Captain Dennis Beckett served a Montgomery Circuit Court bench warrant on Steve Anderson (42) of West Liberty for Failure to Appear in court. Anderson remains in state corrections custody and will be extradited back to Montgomery County once released from state prison.
- On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, around 3:45am, Deputy Bobby Beeler was dispatched to a single vehicle collision on I-24, in the West bound lanes, at the 47-mile-marker. His investigation revealed a 2014 Kenworth driven by Mirella M. Aguilera (30) of Ft. Worth, TX was West on I-24 when her vehicle collided with a deer causing damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Thursday, May 15, 2025, around 10am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams served an indictment warrant for the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office on David A. Horton (40) of Sebree. Horton was charged with Sodomy-1st Degree, Assault-4th Degree, and Persistent Felony Offender-I. Horton is awaiting extradition back to Oldham County.
- On Friday, May 16, 2025, around 12:45pm, Sheriff Brent White was off-duty and observed a suspected female fugitive driving on KY 1943. He contacted Chief Deputy Sam Adams who located the vehicle on KY 3305 and conducted a traffic stop after seeing the vehicle cross the center line numerous times. The driver was identified as Heather D. Thornton (46). She was arrested and charged with Driving on a DUISuspended License-1st Offense. Thornton was also confirmed to be a fugitive from Lyon Circuit Court where she faces multiple drug charges in two different cases. She was served with two Lyon Circuit Court bench warrants for Failure to Appear and one Crittenden District Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear. Thornton was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Friday, May 16, 2025, around 2pm, Captain Dennis Beckett served seven (7) bench warrants on MaryAnn M. Williams (40) of Franklin, charging her with Failure to Appear or Pay in five (5) McLean County cases, one Muhlenberg County case, and one Warren County case. Williams awaits extradition back to McLean County.
- On Friday, May 16, 2025, around 4:18pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a two-vehicle collision on KY 730 East. His investigation revealed a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Shealyn M. Duvall (27) of Eddyville was on West DeVillez Road when she failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of an East bound 2019 GMC Canyon, driven by Perry Glore (68) of Eddyville. No injuries were reported, but the damage to the vehicles was significant.
- On Saturday, May 17, 2025, around 7:12pm, Deputy Shannon Oliver located Caleb M. Wellborn (30) of Eddyville at a residence on KY 293 in the Saratoga community. Welborn was served with a Lyon District Court bench warrant charging him with Failure to Appear in a civil case. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Saturday, May 17, 2025, around 9:37pm, Deputies of the Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault complaint at a Kuttawa restaurant. The investigation, thus far, has determined two female patrons got into a physical altercation resulting in injury to one of the females. The victim was evaluated by Lyon County EMS, but refused medical transport to the hospital. Deputy Shannon Oliver has initiated an investigation which will be presented to the County Attorney’s Office at the conclusion for possible criminal charges. If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, they are asked to contact Deputy Oliver at (270) 388-2311. Deputy Oliver was assisted by Deputies Josh Travis and Bobby Beeler.