Memorial Day Weekend | Area Services

Friday, May 23, 2025

🇺🇸 Memorial Day Weekend Events – Honoring Our Heroes Across Crittenden, Caldwell & Livingston Counties

📍 Saturday, May 24
🕙 10 AMBlackford Veterans Memorial
🎖️ Keynote: 🇺🇸 WWII Veteran Richard Kolodey (age 100)
📄 Details in this week's newspaper

📍 Sunday, May 25
🍳 8 AMBurna American Legion Breakfast
📍 Legion Post off US 60, Burna

📍 Monday, May 26
🌳 10 AMMarion’s Mapleview Cemetery
🇺🇸 Memorial Service led by American Legion

11 AMShady Grove Memorial Service
🎖️ Speaker: USMC Cpt. Barkley Hughes (Ret.)
🎶 Music: Lacie Duncan & Kayla Maxfield
🎺 Taps by Clay Stevens
🍽️ Lunch to follow at Fire Dept.

🏛️ 1 PMFredonia Valley Veterans Memorial
🎤 Memorial Service

📜 2 PMBuddy Rogers Park, Fredonia
📍 Historical Marker DedicationBlack Patch War & Rice Tobacco Factory Burning
📄 Details in this week's newspaper

Let’s come together to remember and honor those who gave everything. 💐🇺🇸

