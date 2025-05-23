Memorial Day Weekend | Area Services

🇺🇸 Memorial Day Weekend Events – Honoring Our Heroes Across Crittenden, Caldwell & Livingston Counties
📍 Saturday, May 24
🕙 10 AM – Blackford Veterans Memorial
🎖️ Keynote: 🇺🇸 WWII Veteran Richard Kolodey (age 100)
📄 Details in this week's newspaper
📍 Sunday, May 25
🍳 8 AM – Burna American Legion Breakfast
📍 Legion Post off US 60, Burna
📍 Monday, May 26
🌳 10 AM – Marion’s Mapleview Cemetery
🇺🇸 Memorial Service led by American Legion
⛪ 11 AM – Shady Grove Memorial Service
🎖️ Speaker: USMC Cpt. Barkley Hughes (Ret.)
🎶 Music: Lacie Duncan & Kayla Maxfield
🎺 Taps by Clay Stevens
🍽️ Lunch to follow at Fire Dept.
🏛️ 1 PM – Fredonia Valley Veterans Memorial
🎤 Memorial Service
📜 2 PM – Buddy Rogers Park, Fredonia
📍 Historical Marker Dedication – Black Patch War & Rice Tobacco Factory Burning
📄 Details in this week's newspaper
Let’s come together to remember and honor those who gave everything. 💐🇺🇸