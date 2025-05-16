THINGS TO DO | Saturday in Marion

- Livingston Hospital Foundation 5K and 1-mile run, Saturday, May 17 at Marion-Crittenden County Park. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the race starts at 9 a.m. For more information, call or text 270-704-1360.
- Outlaw Off-Road Racing at the Sugar Creek facility off Sugar Grove Church Road May 16-18. Gates open at 8 a.m., daily, with racing starting Saturday at 10 a.m.
- Marion’s new pickleball courts at city-county park will host a Paddle with a Purpose Tournament starting at 10 a.m., Saturday. Open to players of all skill level, the round-robin tournament will feature divisions for men and women. The $25 entry fee in- cludes a T-shirt, with an addi- tional $15 for extra game sessions. Door prizes and snacks will be provided. Call 270-704- 1069 for more information.
- An all-you-can eat breakfast will be held at from 7-10 a.m. at Salem Masonic Lodge #81. The lodge is located at 237 W. Main St., Salem. Cost is $6.