YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
HOME
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Friday, May 30, 2025
Buntin to conduct Gilbert auction
Click Image to Enlarge
Buntin Auction Services will conduct a sale of the personal property of Patty Gilbert.
The sale will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 7 at 101 Crooked Creek Church Rd., in Marion.
Check out Auctionzip.com for complete listing.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/30/2025 12:17:00 PM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home