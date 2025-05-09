I-24 Underpass Speed Limit Changed

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has reduced the speed limit on a section of U.S. 62 near Interstate 24 Exit 40 in Lyon County. New signs lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45 mph are expected to be installed today.
The reduced speed zone spans mile points 6.36 to 7.25, from KY 6011 (Doom Chapel Road) to New Circle Road North. This section includes the underpass at Exit 40, between Kuttawa and Eddyville, where traffic volume is high due to interstate access ramps.
Once the new signs are posted, the 45 mph limit will be in effect and enforced. Approximately 7,860 vehicles travel this section daily.