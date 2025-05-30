Friday, May 30, 2025

Mosquito complaint | Call CCHD says judge

 🚨 Mosquito Alert from Judge-Executive Perry Newcom 🦟

With warmer weather comes a rise in mosquito activity. County officials have been receiving several complaints across the county. Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom encourages residents to report problem areas so mosquito control measures can be deployed as needed.

📞 To file a mosquito complaint or request spraying, call Crittenden County Health Department.

The judge says state officials are planning spraying operations in the area.

