Mosquito complaint | Call CCHD says judge

🚨 Mosquito Alert from Judge-Executive Perry Newcom 🦟
With warmer weather comes a rise in mosquito activity. County officials have been receiving several complaints across the county. Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom encourages residents to report problem areas so mosquito control measures can be deployed as needed.
📞 To file a mosquito complaint or request spraying, call Crittenden County Health Department.
The judge says state officials are planning spraying operations in the area.
