LYON COUNTY SHERIFF Activity Report

On May 1, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of US 62 East and US 641. Mark Stone, 61, of Dawson Springs, allegedly disregarded a traffic control device while driving a 2006 Ford F-150, resulting in a crash with a 2014 GMC Acadia driven by Trinity G. Creekmur, 16, of Cerulean. No injuries were reported.
On May 5, Sheriff Brent White and court security deputies executed multiple arrest warrants:
Shawna M. Rosel, 44, of Clarkson was taken into custody on a warrant for failure to appear in Breckinridge District Court. She remains lodged at Ross-Cash Correctional Complex.
Holly L. Stallins, 44, of Princeton was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear in Lyon District Court. She is being held at the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Tamara A. Gipson, 47, of Marion was taken into custody on three probation violation warrants from Lyon Circuit Court. Her probation was revoked the same day, and she was ordered to serve the remainder of her sentence on all three felony cases.
Robert G. Fredianelli, 43, of Georgia was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Caldwell District Court regarding a DUI case. He is being held at the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On May 7, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a report of a suspicious person walking on KY 730 West. He located and arrested Nicole W. Mayfield, 49, of Eddyville, on a Lyon Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear in a drug case. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Between May 8-9, deputies served the following arrest warrants:
Justin Mosley, 33, of Irvine was taken into custody on an Estill Circuit Court indictment for first-degree burglary and being a persistent felony offender.
Justin Ring, 38, of Carlisle was arrested on a Franklin District Court bench warrant for non-payment of court costs, fines, and fees. He also faced a similar charge from Fayette District Court.
On May 9, Sheriff White responded to a theft report at Huck’s Travel Center in Kuttawa. Surveillance footage reportedly showed a male customer taking a woman’s phone after placing his own on top of it. The investigation led to a residence off Stringtown Road (KY 917) in Grand Rivers, where the stolen phone was recovered, and two fugitives were apprehended:
Austin R. Powell, 31, of Princeton was arrested on a Union Circuit Court bench warrant for a probation violation. He was additionally charged with theft by unlawful taking ($500 - <$1,000) related to the phone incident.
Ann Earl, 33, of Princeton was taken into custody on three outstanding Caldwell District Court bench warrants and for providing false identifying information to law enforcement.
On May 10, Sheriff White and Deputy Bobby Beeler responded to a 911 call reporting a man assaulting a female passenger in a Ford F-150 near the Eddyville Industrial Park. The truck was located on Chestnut Street, and the driver, Benjamin Terrell, 33, of Eddyville, was arrested for fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The female victim declined medical treatment but had visible injuries.
On May 11, just after 3 a.m., Deputy Travis stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Impala driving recklessly on US 62 East. The driver, Bradley E. Molck, 39, of Princeton, was determined to be under the influence and arrested for reckless driving and first-offense DUI (aggravating circumstance). He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.