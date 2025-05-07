Rocket Band | Night at the Movies

THURSDAY NIGHT AT FOHS
Crittenden County Rocket Band presents "A Night at the Movies,” sponsored by the Community Arts Foundation beginning at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 8 at Fohs Hall.
This unique concert experience is being billed as something “Crittenden County has ever seen.” Fohs Hall will be transformed into a full-blown movie theater as the Rocket Band takes guests on an unforgettable musical journey through the world of cinema.
The band’s performance will reimagine some of the most iconic movie music, from epic adventures to thrilling discoveries, complete with zombies, dragons and themes from Harry Potter and Star Wars. The entire performance will be brought to life by talented student musicians.
Concessions will be available, including popcorn, candy and soda. Admission is free. Doors open at 6 p.m.