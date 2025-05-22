MEXICO ROAD CLOSED | Near Reiters View intersection

A bridge on Mexico Road in rural Crittenden County has been closed effective immediately due to critical deterioration of its substructure, according to local and state officials. The closure affects the bridge over Clement Creek near mile point 2.461, located near the intersection of Reiters View Road.
County Road Department personnel – Joseph Campos and Larry Morse (pictured above) – were installing barricades and signs at 10 a.m., this morning.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom issued a notification Thursday morning, alerting officials and the public that the bridge, known by state identification number 028C00026N, was deemed unsafe for all traffic following a recent inspection.
Newcom said the bridge had undergone some repairs in the past, including the encasement of pilings in concrete. However, more of the supporting substructure has since rotted, prompting the urgent closure.
Local schools, postal services, emergency responders and utility providers have been notified of the Mexico Road bridge closure.