Back to the Future | Community journalism

10am Saturday at CCPL
MARION, Ky. — Four of Crittenden County’s most recognizable names in community journalism will share stories from more than a half-century of local news during a special program at Crittenden County Public Library.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 20, and will feature author and former Crittenden Press reporter Tim Farmer, former editor Daryl Tabor, current Press editor and publisher Chris Evans, and John Lucas, who began his career at the Press before becoming a columnist and reporter for the Evansville Courier & Press.
Farmer will also sign copies of his new book, This Ain’t The New York Times, during the program.
Library officials said the forum offers a rare glimpse into the stories behind the headlines that have shaped Crittenden County for generations.
No comments:
Post a Comment