Fohs hosts remarkable Magnolias

The weekend's two-day performance of “Steel Magnolias” at Fohs Hall drew large crowds and rave reviews. Audiences praised both the performances, which included a dinner Saturday night, by local actresses and an atmosphere that included laughter, tears and memories stirred by the production.
The cast included Lindsay Sizemore as Truvy Jones, Holley Curnel as Annelle Dupuy-Desoto, Katie Keene as Clairee Belcher, Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie played by Terra Haire, M’Lynn Eatenton played by Trish Gage, Ouiser Boudreaux played by Brittney Meredith-Miller, and The Voice of KPRD portrayed by Cole Foster.
Behind the scenes, director Teresa Foster led a strong production team. Kim Vince served as producer, John Michael Gage as sound engineer and Cameron Hernandez as light engineer. Construction and set design were handled by Darlene Abell, Lauryn Faulkner, David Foster, Kathleen Guess, Braden Locke, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Jessica Sherer, and Kim and Mark Vince. Braden Locke also managed tables and hall decorations. Kim Vince was stage manager, assisted by London McCord and stage crew members.
Saturday's dinner was catered by Catering and Creations and served by CCHS FCCLA, adding to the evening’s appeal. Special thanks were also given to Wanda Olson and Market House Theatre for providing many of the props and accessories.
The combination of talent, teamwork and community support made this production one of the most memorable Fohs Hall performances in recent years.
