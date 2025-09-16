Last Chance to Read this One

MARION, Ky. – A rural Crittenden County couple has claimed the 2025 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Timothy and Hope Hodge, who live near Frances on a 45-acre farm, were watching WPSD-TV last Friday when Timothy’s name was announced as the winning ticket holder.
The prize is a newly built, 2,700-square-foot house in Paducah’s Westwood Hills, valued at about $665,000. It was the grand prize in a fundraiser that generated more than $923,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The Hodges, both in their 60s, said the win is life-changing, though they are uncertain whether to move into the home or sell it. They purchased their ticket the old-fashioned way, mailing in a check rather than buying online.
Hope, 71, has battled COPD, and Timothy, 65, retired from the City of Marion in 2022 after more than 40 years in maintenance.
“It ain’t hit yet,” Hope said of the win. “It’s the most I ever won in my life and Timothy, too.”
