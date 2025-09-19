State Urges Conservation Amid Latest Crisis

Lake George's waterline is receding daily
Marion city officials are continuing to work with state leaders and agencies as the water crisis persists and levels at Lake George continue to decline
Mayor D’Anna Browning had a conference call Friday with representatives from the state government, Kentucky Emergency Management and the Division of Water. Those agencies are closely monitoring the situation and remain in contact with the National Weather Service for both short- and long-term forecasts.
Officials said the state has an action plan developed in case there is no measurable rainfall over the next couple of weeks or so. Officials are holding out hope for rain this weekend, but only modest chances exist.
Meanwhile, Kentucky Emergency Management continues to emphasize the importance of conservation, Mayor D'Anna Browning said, as residents and businesses adjust to reduced water supplies.
