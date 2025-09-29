Halloween Season Corn Maze on Wilson Farm Road

Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight for the nighttime maze.
Admission is free for children 7 and under, $10 for kids, and $12 for ages 13 and up. In addition to the corn maze, activities include a pumpkin patch, snacks and food trucks.
Organizers say the maze is designed to provide spooky adventures, laughter and seasonal fun for all ages. Volunteers are also being sought to help with the event.
