Monday, September 29, 2025

Halloween Season Corn Maze on Wilson Farm Road

Area families are invited to enjoy fall festivities at the Spooky Family Fun Corn Maze. The attraction, located at 1207 Wilson Farm Road, is open now and runs through Nov. 3.

Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight for the nighttime maze.

Admission is free for children 7 and under, $10 for kids, and $12 for ages 13 and up. In addition to the corn maze, activities include a pumpkin patch, snacks and food trucks.

Organizers say the maze is designed to provide spooky adventures, laughter and seasonal fun for all ages. Volunteers are also being sought to help with the event.

