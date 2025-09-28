Lyon County Sheriff's Report | Including School Threat

On Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, around 8:18 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler and Sheriff Brent White investigated an emergency protective order (EPO) violation complaint. The investigation led to the arrest of Rebecca D. Smith, 34, of Eddyville, and Austin L. Wilson, 38, of Eddyville. Smith was charged with facilitation to commit a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. Wilson was located in Marshall County by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police before being charged with 18 counts of violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO by Deputy Beeler. Both Smith and Wilson were lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, around 4:25 p.m., Chief Deputy Adams continued his investigation of an incident first reported Sept. 20 off KY 818, when he originally charged Andrea M. Breedlove, 37, withviolation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and third-degree criminal trespassing. On this date, Adams charged her with an additional count of second-degree burglary after the investigation confirmed Breedlove had unlawfully entered a home and was in the basement of the victim’s residence for a considerable amount of time. Breedlove remains incarcerated in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, around 7:40 a.m., Chief Deputy Adams was dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on KY 373. The investigation revealed Christopher L. Miller, 17, of Princeton, was northbound in a 2001 Ford F250 pickup truck on KY 373 when he dropped a wheel off the shoulder of the roadway and hit a culvert, causing him to lose control before overcorrecting and crossing the centerline. Miller’s vehicle then collided with a southbound 2007 Dodge Dakota, driven by Jed R. Walker, 64, of Eddyville. No injuries were reported in the collision.
On Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, around 7:55 a.m., Sheriff White came upon a collision scene on KY 93 South, about seven miles south of Eddyville. The investigation revealed a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Sharon M. Bourdon, 54, of Eddyville, was southbound when a deer entered the roadway, causing a minor collision. Bourdon was not injured.
On Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, just after 10 a.m., Chief Deputy Adams responded to a single-vehicle collision on U.S. 641 North. His investigation revealed a 2024 Toyota Corolla, driven by Brenda J. White, 71, of Eddyville, was northbound when she came over a hill and collided with a large metal equipment cleat in the roadway. The collision rendered her vehicle inoperable; however, no injuries were reported. Anyone with information regarding the owner of this object abandoned in the roadway is asked to contact Chief Deputy Adams at 270-388-2311.
On Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, just after 5 p.m., Deputy Josh Travis served an arrest warrant on Bryan J. Dennis, 37, of Ballwin, Mo., after he was extradited back to Kentucky from an out-of-state facility. Dennis was charged on a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court in a drug trafficking case. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, just after 4 p.m., Chief Deputy Adams arrested David E. Peek, 48, of Eddyville after an investigation that began Sept. 20 determined Peek reportedly solicited a 12-year-old child for obscene pictures. Evidence in the case was collected on Sept. 20 and again on Sept. 25. Peek was charged with procurement or promoting use of a minor by electronic means. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be forthcoming.
On Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, around 10:41 a.m., Captain Dennis Beckett served a Lee Circuit Court indictment warrant on David A. Strong, 35, of Beattyville, charging him with attempting to escape from a penitentiary and as a persistent felony offender II. Strong remains in state custody in Lyon County.
On Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, around 9:57 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call on Indian Hills Trail about an intoxicated person walking on the roadway. Upon arrival, Deputy Travis located Steven A. Hall Jr., 37, of Eddyville, who was passed out in the center of the roadway with an open bottle of whiskey beside him. Hall was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first or second offense. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at 12:16 p.m., a call was received threatening Lyon County High School. All schools were promptly placed on lockdown. Law enforcement and first responders from multiple agencies deployed to protect students and staff. All students were accounted for at each school by district staff.
Law enforcement searched every inch of each school methodically. No threat of any kind was initially located. An explosive detection canine from Kentucky State Police was summoned to assist. In order to safely conduct additional searches, all students and staff were removed and transported to a secure off-campus site to be reunited with their families.
Searches concluded around 4 p.m., again with no threat located. By 5 p.m., all students had been reunited with their families.
As of this date, the identity of the caller is unknown. The incident is believed to be a swatting case, similar to others across the nation.
Sheriff White issued this statement to parents and guardians:
“As a parent, I realize it can be frustrating not knowing what is happening or waiting in a long line to be reunited with your child, but please consider this. There are many people across this country and some right down the road from us who would gladly trade places with you tonight because you will have your child under your roof safe and sound. Thank you for your patience, cooperation and understanding.”
“The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police will continue to investigate this matter. We want to thank all the many agencies in and outside of Lyon County who deployed to our community for the safety of our students and staff. We thank the school staff for their unwavering commitment to protecting their students and for following instructions during tense times. We are indebted to each. May God bless them all.”
Kentucky State Police will be the lead investigating agency regarding this incident going forward, and further comment will be deferred to their public affairs officer.
On Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, just after 6 p.m., sheriff’s deputies, Kuttawa Fire Department and Lyon County EMS were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on Lake Barkley Drive in Kuttawa. The investigation revealed Lacee J. Stanger, 38, of Murray, was operating a 2025 Denago Nomad XL golf cart and driving uphill when a passenger on the rear of the cart stood up, causing a weight shift that resulted in the cart overturning down an embankment. The driver and two passengers were injured. Two patients were transported by Lyon County EMS to an area hospital. Another patient sought treatment elsewhere and was transported by private vehicle. A fourth passenger was not injured.
On Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, around 10:20 p.m., Sheriff White observed a vehicle on KY 295 South driving erratically. He attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop until reaching U.S. 62 just outside of Eddyville. Following a roadside investigation, Deputy Beeler arrested Nathan T. Hall, 40, of Wingo, charging him with DUI, first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to notify DOT of address change; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; and failure to wear seat belts. Hall was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
No comments:
Post a Comment