Tug of War over County Jail

|Jailer Athena Hayes giving report on the jail at Thursday's meeting
Crittenden Fiscal Court spent nearly two hours Thursday locked in debate over the county jail’s future. Judge-Executive Perry Newcom warned that at the current rate of spending, the county could be “bankrupt next month.” Jailer Athena Hayes countered that rising costs and inmate fluctuations are largely beyond her control.
In this week’s Crittenden Press, we outline the full tug-of-war between the jailer and fiscal court, with details on transfers, federal inmate negotiations and what’s at stake for county taxpayers.
Below you can download a visual presentation that was presented by Judge Newcom during last week's meeting. Grab this week's newspaper to fill in the blanks.
